A COMMUNITY theatre company born from a single meeting in a village hall is celebrating an extraordinary first year of creativity, connection and growth.
On January 29, 2025, around 40 people gathered at Menheniot Village Hall to explore the idea of forming a new adult community theatre group. Just twelve months later, Teylu Theatre Company has grown into a thriving organisation with more than 70 members and a packed programme of performances, workshops and social events.
The milestone will be marked with a first birthday celebration on January 31 at Millennium House.
During its first year, Teylu performers appeared alongside headline acts at music festivals at Port Eliot, where they entertained audiences as rebel fairies in a magical waterside encampment. Members also took part in a search and rescue training exercise on Bodmin Moor, acting as mock casualties to support emergency services.
Closer to home, the group has become a familiar presence in the Liskeard area, hosting a ‘Big Lunch’ in Pensilva that is now a case study for Eden Project Communities, alongside a Christmas craft fair and pop-up café. Teylu has also held stalls at the Liskeard Community Fair, the Liskeard Show and the Let’s Celebrate Linkinhorne event at Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre, as well as running vocal workshops, rehearsed readings and social events.
The year culminated in two sell-out performances of the spooky spectacular ‘This Is Halloween’ at The Liskerrett Centre and a Christmas concert in a packed St Martin’s Church.
Chair Laura Pearson said: “It’s incredible to think Teylu began as a conversation between friends. Twelve months on, we’ve built something rooted in community, inclusivity, quality and fun.”
Looking ahead, Teylu will stage its first full-scale production, ‘Calendar Girls’, this summer, partnering with local cancer charities. A ‘Reveal Night’ on January 24 at Millennium House will invite new members to explore on-stage, backstage and front-of-house roles.
