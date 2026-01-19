Closer to home, the group has become a familiar presence in the Liskeard area, hosting a ‘Big Lunch’ in Pensilva that is now a case study for Eden Project Communities, alongside a Christmas craft fair and pop-up café. Teylu has also held stalls at the Liskeard Community Fair, the Liskeard Show and the Let’s Celebrate Linkinhorne event at Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre, as well as running vocal workshops, rehearsed readings and social events.