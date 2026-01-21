LEGENDARY singer-songwriter Neil Young will be making his Eden Sessions debut on Wednesday, June 17.
Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts have announced the addition of a new date in Cornwall to their UK and European leg of the Love Earth World Tour.
The show at the Eden Project will kick off the summer run, which includes headlining concerts and festival appearances across the UK, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland before wrapping in Italy.
The Chrome Hearts are Spooner Oldham (keys), Micah Nelson (guitar, vocal), Corey McCormick (bass, vocal), and Anthony LoGerfo (drums) and Neil Young (vocals, guitar, piano).
The impressive support act for the concert at Eden will be Elvis Costello and The Imposters with Charlie Sexton.
Tickets for Inside Track pass-holders open at 9am on Saturday, January 24, while general sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday, January 28.
