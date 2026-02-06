“The original development was limited to the completion of only seven of the approved 22 units, with further progress hindered by viability concerns. Discussions with potential developers highlighted the need to revise the scheme in order to secure its deliverability. A 100 per cent affordable housing scheme was identified as a viable option, benefiting from access to alternative funding streams. Coastline Housing in collaboration with Sureflow Building Services Ltd, has assumed responsibility for the site and developed a revised scheme, which forms the basis of this submission. The configuration of the site naturally informs the layout.”