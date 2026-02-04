SEVEN-PIECE acoustic chamber jazz ensemble Superlocrian are performing at Calstock Arts on Saturday, March 28 as part of their UK performance series for 2026.
Featuring nationally-acclaimed jazz soloists alongside leading orchestral players, Superlocrian’s debut album ‘Hills & Valleys’ received much critical acclaim on its release in 2024.
As featured live on BBC Radio 3’s In Tune, the band will perform a mixture of arrangements of jazz standards, audience favourites and thought-provoking originals based on the local area with something for everyone.
Between them, the band members have performed alongside Becky Hill, Matt Monroe, Phil Collins, Shirley Bassey and Ocean Colour Scene.
Led by highly-regarded composer and arranger Sam Massey, the ensemble is renowned for its performances of exciting arrangements and new compositions.
The band is made up of Gavin Mallett, Hugh Davies, Edward Leaker, Jade Gall, Tom Green and Mike Poyser.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/28-march-super-locrian/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.