THE award-winning smash hit musical The Bodyguard is being performed at the Hall for Cornwall.
The show is based on the Oscar-nominated movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge and the love story that entails is unexpected from both ends.
The visually striking musical is a must see, especially for fans of the iconic film and the legendary soundtrack.
The Bodyguard features a whole host of classics from the film including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All, Million.
Sidonie Smith, given the unenviable task of playing Rachel performed by Whitney Housten in the film, puts in a powerhouse vocal performance, as well as delivering an emotional depth and pop diva energy.
Adam Garcia, who plays the role of Frank, delivers a calm and convincing presence, offering a strong contrast to the high-drama elements of the show.
A highlight is the intense, high-energy, and sometimes menacing atmosphere created by the cast. The show expertly mixes the "thriller-musical" theme, blending romantic scenes with suspenseful moments.
The acting and singing were top-notch making it feel like a live pop concert at times.
Audiences can also expect a sensory overload throughout the thriller musical mix, which includes unexpected jump scares, pyrotechnics, concert staging and dynamic set changes.
Karen Bruce’s choreography features stylish dance numbers that perfectly complement the Whitney Houston soundtrack.
Bodyguard the musical enriches the enduring appeal of the film and reminds everyone that Houston’s music never grows tired.
The musical is certainly a spectacular night out and brings pure joy by the bucket load.
The Bodyguard is being performed at the Hall for Cornwall until Saturday, February 7 as part of its UK and Europe tour.
