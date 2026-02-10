A DOOR was demolished, a large quantity of illegal Class A substances seized and two people arrested after a successful drugs bust by police.
After a ‘proactive’ stop by Devon and Cornwall Police’s armed response officers in Newquay on February 9, a male driver was arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis in addition to driving without insurance.
While searching the vehicle, a ‘large quantity’ of Class A drugs were found in the female passenger’s possession, who was then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
The residential address of the female, located in Bodmin was authorised and executed, with the Bodmin neighbourhood policing team demolishing the door of the woman’s residential address.
During that search, a ‘zombie’ knife, a type of bladed article with a blade length of over eight inches with either a serrated edge, multiple holes in the blade, spikes or two sharped points and has been illegal to possess since September 2024 was found, in addition to a further quantity of drugs.
After this, the pair spent the night in the custody of Devon and Cornwall Police, with the car used in the initial incident seized by officers.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said after the incident: “Our armed response unit conducted a proactive stop in Newquay. The driver was arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis. He also had no insurance so lost his car.
“A search of the vehicle located a large quantity of Class A drugs in the possession of the passenger. She was arrested on suspicion of possession with Intent to supply cocaine and heroin. A search of her address was authorised in Bodmin. The Bodmin team attended and broke the door!
“During the search, a zombie knife and drugs were seized.”
