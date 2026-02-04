The Bodmin Wassail presented the money which they had raised during the holding of their 402nd annual Wassail in the town.
Held each year without interruption since 1624 sees selected town folk visit a range of private premises and public houses to perform songs while raising money for charity.
It is an unbroken tradition with town records stretching back 402 years, with even two world wars and the coronavirus gathering restrictions of 2020 and 2021 not preventing the wassail from taking place - albeit in a different manner.
The tradition is believed to have begun in 1624 when the then-town clerk, a Nicholas Sprey, decreed a sum of money for the continuation of the wassail. It is believed that at the time, he did this because the mayor of the day owned several properties and wanted to bring Christmas cheer to the residents of his town.
It was at the start of the 402nd Wassail that the identity of this year’s recipients was announced. Traditionally, the group begin their lengthy day of performing across the town in front of the mayor and the mayoral party, however, invitations were extended to members of Bodmin Age Concern and it was there it was confirmed that the Wassail would donate funds raised.
The money raised by the Wassail will go towards supporting the Bodmin Age Concern in their plans to open a shop in the town.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Bodmin's Wassailers popped into Age Concern's weekly Tuesday gathering and presented them with a cheque for £900! A fantastic amount which will be a huge benefit to the group.
“Thank you very much to everyone who generously donated and a big thank you to Bodmin Wassail for choosing Bodmin Age Concern - Silver Surfers as their charity this year!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.