THE author of a new book about former England football manager Sir Alf Ramsey will be visiting St Mary's Parish Centre, Bodmin on Friday, February 20 for a special talk.
Writer Grant Bage will be exploring how Sir Alf’s service with the Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry shaped the manager who would guide England to 1966 World Cup glory.
He will reveal the “unseen” side of Ramsey’s journey, illustrating how six years of military life, including three years stationed in Cornwall, provided the essential discipline and resilience for his legendary career.
Grant and the team from Bodmin Keep will be sharing memories and stories regarding Sir Alf Ramsey’s time in Bodmin, the historic link between the Army and football, as well as personal experience of the DCLI.
Grant’s new book, The Unseen Sir Alf, will be on sale at the event, with signed copies available to purchase.
All proceeds from the event will go directly toward essential repairs for Bodmin Keep – Cornwall’s Army Museum.
To book tickets, visit: bodminkeep.org.uk/whats-on/events?
