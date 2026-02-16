POLICE in St Austell are offering free seat belt covers to help people overcome communication barriers should they be involved in a road traffic collision.
The covers produced for Devon and Cornwall Police carry the message: “Emergency services stop! Look inside to keep me safe.”
The police said in an online post: “We currently have a number of free seat belt covers to help make communication easier for drivers or passengers involved in road traffic collisions.
“The covers are to help people with speech, language, mental health or neurodiversity needs which may cause a communication barrier.
“The covers contain a card which details information such as contact details and medical conditions. They are available from the station enquiry office during opening hours.”
