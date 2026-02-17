Cornwall Council’s cabinet has dropped a proposal to restrict the 24/7 free bus pass for Cornish pensioners and disabled residents following pressure from other councillors, including those from their own political groups.
The leader of the council’s Conservative group said he welcomed the announcement that the “administration has U-turned on its proposal”, which would have saved £200,000 over the next financial year if approved.
As part of £59-million savings the council has to make this year (and £154-million over the next three years), the cabinet had proposed ending the discretionary element of its concessionary bus pass scheme.
It would have meant disabled people and pensioners would no longer be able to travel free before 9.30am on week days and would have to pay a fare if they wished to use the bus before that time.
The move would have aligned Cornwall with the statutory English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) which has already restricted the hours the bus pass can be used across much of the nation.
However, the cabinet dropped it from budget proposals following pressure from opposition – and their own – councillors.
The Conservative group, led by Cllr Connor Donnithorne, got together with Independent member Cllr Mike Thomas and Liberal Democrat councillor Steven Webb to put pressure on the council administration.
The change of heart was announced at a cabinet meeting by deputy leader Adam Paynter, who said: “We have listened to members and we will not be making the cut of £200,000. Thanks to Cllrs Webb, Thomas and Donnithorne, and his Conservative group, for working positively with cabinet to help change this budget for the better.”
Cllr Donnithorne said he welcomed “the announcement that the Lib Dem/Independent administration has U-turned on its proposal to restrict the 24/7 free bus pass for Cornish pensioners and disabled residents.
“Conservatives led the opposition to the cabinet’s proposal to restrict the 24/7 free bus pass. These bus passes are a lifeline for thousands of residents across Cornwall, particularly in our rural and coastal communities.
“We stood firm to defend them and I’m pleased we’ve ensured they are protected. I want to thank the leader and deputy leader for listening to the Conservative group to deliver this”.
Deputy leader of the Tory group at the council Cllr Martyn Alvey added: “The Conservatives are providing the real opposition at Cornwall Council. With no alternative budget from Reform, we put our values into action and secured important changes to the budget from the administration.”
Cllr Webb, who is a wheelchair user, thanked the cabinet for listening to the concerns raised about the bus concessions. “In reality, that would have been taking away free bus travel in the morning for disabled people who use it for work, which I think is a vital lifeline.
“We [Cornwall Council] were the outliers here. That had already been taken away by most of the country, so I really value that and I thank you Mike and Connor for joining in and putting pressure [on the cabinet].
