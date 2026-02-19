A local swimming spot in Lostwithiel has been named the only site in Cornwall for a proposed water quality protected area.
The River Fowey has been shortlisted for swimming status which would offer enhanced monitoring of the water, involve the voice of locals and help local people to be confident of the water they are swimming in.
Cornwall Councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath, Sarah Preece, is inviting locals to come along to the medieval bridge in the town at 11am on Saturday to promote the Defra consultation on the proposal to residents and stakeholders.
As a keen wild swimmer, Sarah reacted to the news with delight. She said: “Lostwithiel Environment Action Forum have worked hard to put together a strong application. The river is a vital part of what LEAF want to protect for today and all future generations.
“We couldn’t have got this far without the support of local residents and businesses so it’s very much been a collaborative effort which we are so thankful for.”
“We care passionately that local people and visitors have access to clean water for swimming and water sports and are delighted that the hard work of dedicated residents have paid off to make Lostwithiel the only location in Cornwall shortlisted for designated bathing status consultation.
“Our flora and fauna, wildlife are precious and rely entirely on the healthy ecology of the river. Regular monitoring of the water and lobbying South West Water to clean up and maintain water quality is a key priority for us as Liberal Democrat councillors.”
Locals are being asked to feedback their views as part of a six-week public consultation by the Defra (Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs at: consult.defra.gov.uk/water/13-proposed-bathing-water-sites/
Residents can also email their response to [email protected], or by post to Bathing Waters Team, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, 2 Marsham Street, Ground Floor, Seacole Building, London, SW1P 4DF.
The consultation ends on March 23.
