A CHERRY tree has been planted in honour of a former town crier.
Nick Prideaux served the town of Bodmin with distinction over a period of 40 years, being its town crier between 1976 and 2016.
After a large tree fell down during the storms of 2025, Bodmin Town Council opted to replace it with a cherry tree in honour of Mr Prideaux.
Council members accepted a proposal from Cllr Andy Coppin to dedicate the tree to Mr Prideaux, who had also been a long standing member of the town council’s parks team, which looks after the open spaces owned by the authority.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “A cherry tree was planted in Priory Park in honour of Nick Prideaux — a long-standing town crier and true ambassador of Bodmin.
“The mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn, was joined by the town clerk, the mace bearers, and members of Nick’s family to mark the occasion and celebrate his remarkable contribution to the town.
“Nick served Bodmin as town crier for an incredible 40 years, from 1976 to 2016, carrying out his role with dedication, pride and distinction. He was also a valued member of Bodmin Town Council’s parks team and represented Bodmin with dignity wherever he went.
“In recognition of his outstanding service, Nick was awarded the honour of Honoured Burgess in 2016. Those who knew him described him as “life’s true gentleman” and “Mr Bodmin” — a reflection of the warmth, humour and respect he brought to the community.
“The cherry tree planted in his memory symbolises life and renewal. Each spring, its blossom will stand as a lasting tribute to Nick’s legacy and a reminder of the joy and pride he brought to Bodmin for so many years.”
