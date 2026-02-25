POLICE in St Austell have recently seized an e-bike after it was seen being ridden in an anti social manner around the town.
The rider, who was stopped by an officer on patrol, has been prosecuted for a number of offences under the Road Traffic Act. The police also discovered that the electric motor was found to be illegally altered to increase it's top speed to 35mph.
A St Austell police spokesperson said: “There has been a number of incidents reported regionally and nationally with pedestrians and riders being seriously injured or killed by e-bikes being ridden carelessly or dangerously.
“The results of an e-bike potentially colliding with a another vehicle or pedestrian at 35 mph can be devastating.”
St Austell Police have reiterated to the public that a legal electronically assisted pedal cycle (EAPC), which can only be used by people over the age of 14, must be ridden like any other pedal cycle on the road, as well as on cycle paths or bridleways.
If an e-bike is not an EAPC, it will fall under the motorcycle classification. Therefore, it must be must be registered, taxed and insured, and the rider must have a valid driving licence.
