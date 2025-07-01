THE lineup for a packed day of music in aid of local causes has been announced by the event’s organiser.
Alstock, which was created in memory of celebrated Bodmin musician Al Hodge is held on the last Saturday of July each year in the town’s Priory Park car park.
A twelve hour event will be the centre-piece of a series of events being held in the town across Saturday, July 26, with Alstock set to raise thousands of pounds.
On the main stage, the day begins at 1.30pm with The Viewers, followed at 3pm by Lee Quinney as Elton John, 4.45pm by Joanna Cook Band, the Motown Pirates at 6.30pm, Moriaty at 8.15pm and finishing with a 90 minute set at 10pm by The Sound.
Meanwhile, in the adjacent Marquee, musical entertainment between the acts on the Main Stage is sure to also set to delight.
It is at the marquee that the day’s mammoth smorgasbord of musical entertainment begins at 12.15pm with Twin Reaper before being followed by a 30 minute performance by dancers from KBSK at 1pm.
At 2.15pm, The Fallout will bring their set to the marquee, before being followed by Pork Chop with a Cider Banjo at 4pm, The Outlanders at 5.45pm, the Ex-Presidents at 7.30pm and the Unfortunate Ones at 9.15pm.
A spokesperson for Alstock said: “Alstock is in memory of Bodmin legend & musician Al Hodge, run solely by volunteers with proceeds given away to local charities.
“Join us for an incredible 12 hours from midday to midnight of live music across two stages!
“Plus, from 9am, check out Bodmin Town Market at the entrance to Alstock in Mount Folly and enjoy Sports in the Park at Priory Park leading to the festival site from 11am.”
Tickets are available from www.alstock.co.uk/tickets/
