RESIDENTS in Torpoint will begin to see changes to their local street lighting as Cornwall Council rolls out the latest phase of its Street Lighting Initiative.
The move, in line with the council’s environmental policies, will see street lights in residential areas switched off between midnight and 5am, while lighting along main roads and in the town centre will remain operational or dimmed.
The initiative aims to cut carbon emissions, reduce light pollution to support nocturnal wildlife, and save on energy costs. According to the town council, street lighting currently accounts for nearly 30 per cent of its total carbon emissions.
So far, over 16,000 street lights across Cornwall have already been dimmed or turned off as part of the programme. Torpoint now joins this growing list of communities taking part in the shift to more sustainable street lighting.
Cornwall Council has stressed public safety remains a top priority. All decisions are backed by risk assessments, and locations with greater safety needs – such as areas with CCTV, traffic signal junctions, pedestrian crossings, and emergency service buildings – will continue to be illuminated or dimmed, not switched off.
In areas where late-night activity remains high, such as busy town centre footpaths, CCTV-monitored zones and roads with traffic-calming measures, lighting will stay on or be carefully managed. These LEDs match the brightness and colour of previous lamps, but consume significantly less power and allow for flexible adjustment based on local needs.
The Safer Cornwall Partnership has been consulted and will monitor any safety concerns. Residents and local councils are encouraged to provide feedback or submit requests regarding specific street lighting locations. A publicly available interactive map on the Cornwall Council website allows residents to view changes in their area.
This lighting programme is a key part of the council’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, lower energy use and support local wildlife.
