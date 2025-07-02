Customers at the Launceston and St Erth sites must book in advance to use the chargeable service, which is being introduced at the two sites from July 1.
Charges will vary depending on the type of material and the size of the vehicle. There are set costs for certain large bulky items, such as sofas. For other types of trade waste, such as garden waste or building materials, the charge will depend on the size of the vehicle or trailer used.
Cornwall Council has also confirmed that it aims to introduce this service at a number of other HWRCs in the coming months.
Loic Rich, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Cornwall Council, said: “We know that many businesses have commercial waste collection contracts in place but for some businesses and traders who work in different locations, it may be more practical and convenient for them to bring their waste to the sites.
“I hope this new service makes it easier for local businesses and traders to dispose of their waste responsibly and legally.”
Mark Hillson, contract manager at SUEZ, added: "This new service at St Erth and Launceston HWRCs gives local tradespeople and small businesses a practical, compliant way to manage their waste.”
All visitors, including trade waste customers, must book before they visit St Erth and Launceston HWRCs.
A council spokesperson added: “Trade waste customers visiting the sites do not require a van or trailer permit. Traders and businesses must hold a valid waste carrier licence to bring commercial waste to the sites.
“It is illegal for traders and businesses, no matter how small, to use the Council’s household waste services.”
