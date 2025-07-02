The latest ‘Meet Your Local PCSO’ session takes place on Wednesday, July 16 (10am to 11.30am) at Penhale Pantry.
The informal drop-in provides locals with the chance to raise any issues, concerns, or questions they may have about the area with their local policing team.
PCSO Edser will be on hand to listen to community feedback and discuss ongoing initiatives to keep Dobwalls safe. He is also expected to be joined by Kat Buckingham, Cornwall Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour officer.
Residents are encouraged to attend and engage to help shape the future of policing and community safety in the area.
