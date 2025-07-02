A MURDER investigation has been launched after enquiries into a missing man led to two people being arrested.
Police have confirmed that a 39-year-old man from Sticker and a woman in her 30s from Newquay have been arrested separately after police discovered the body of a man.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the arrest of a man near St Austell.
“We attended a property in Sticker, near St Austell, on Monday, June 30, as part of enquiries into a missing man.
“As a result of these enquiries, a 39-year-old man from Sticker was arrested on suspicion of fraud. Further information came to light during a search which resulted in the man also being arrested on suspicion of murder.
“He remains in police custody at this time.
“A scene guard will remain in place while we continue to work at the property over the coming days.
“At around 6pm on Tuesday July 1, we received a report of a concern for the welfare of a man in a wooded area between Truro and St Austell.
“Officers attended and located a man’s body, already deceased.
“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
“A woman in her 30s from the Newquay area, has today (Wednesday, July 2) also been arrested on suspicion of murder.
“Formal identification of the body has yet to take place. The family of a man has been informed.
“While police are keeping an open mind, it is believed the two incidents are linked.”
DI Neil Blanchard, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We appreciate that these events may appear concerning to the public, but we would like to ask people not to speculate while we work to ascertain exactly what has happened.
“Scene guards will remain in place both in the wooded area and in the St Austell area. We believe the incidents could be linked but there is nothing to indicate a wider threat to the public.”
If you have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police can be contacted online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250167097.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
