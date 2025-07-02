Sacker, originally convicted for making threats to kill, is believed to pose a risk to the public. Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are urgently appealing for information on his whereabouts.
The 32-year-old is known to have connections in Liskeard, Plymouth and Birmingham, and searches across those areas are ongoing.
Authorities are warning members of the public not to approach Sacker if spotted. Instead, they should immediately contact police by calling 999 and quoting log 616 of June 19.
