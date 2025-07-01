Now in its 38th year, the awards are run by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and backed once again by Seafood from Norway. With categories covering everything from takeaways and restaurants to young friers and menu innovation, it’s a golden opportunity to prove that Cornish chippies aren’t just good – they’re the best in Britain.
And for the first time ever, the public gets a say. Chip lovers can nominate their favourite Cornish hotspot by heading to thefishandchipawards.com. Every nominated shop will be alerted that their fans want them to enter – a perfect nudge for your local fry hero.
Andrew Crook, NFFF President, says: “The National Fish and Chip Awards’ selection committee does its due diligence, and no stone is left unturned when it comes to appraising the business, its operations and food offer.
“At the request of the fish and chip community we’ve revised the entry requirements so we’re looking forward to receiving many more first-time entrants along with those who are trying again to rise to the top.
“Our towns and cities need to stay filled with great places to eat the beloved dish of the UK and ultimately the awards are designed to inspire strategies that help businesses strengthen in all areas and achieve longevity.
“Bringing the public into the mix adds a refreshing dynamic and without customers there’s no success, so this is the nation’s chance to help steer their local chippy towards national-level endorsement.”
All eyes are on this year’s awards and Seafood from Norway’s Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, is excited for the potential to come.
“As principal sponsor of the 2026 National Fish and Chip Awards, Seafood from Norway continues to honour the deep-rooted connection between our sustainably sourced seafood and the UK’s most iconic dish.
“This partnership is more than a sponsorship - it’s a celebration of the people and businesses who bring fish and chips to life. On behalf of the Norwegian seafood industry, we’re proud to support the next generation of talent and the hardworking operators who uphold this cherished tradition across the UK.”
Cornwall is widely regarding as having some of the most iconic fish and chip spots in the UK – and this is their chance to get the recognition they deserve. Shortlisted businesses will face mystery visits, interviews, frying tests, and of course, the ultimate challenge: impressing the taste buds of industry experts.
Last year’s winners saw trade boom by over 30 per cent – proof that winning this award is no small fry.
Shortlisted businesses will be announced from September and the ceremony to reveal the winners will take place in February in London. For details and to enter, visit: www.thefishandchipawards.com
