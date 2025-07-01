THE Duchy of Cornwall has released its 2025 Integrated Impact Report, which highlights the activities of the Duchy of Cornwall estate during the year.
Marking the second full year of leadership by the 25th Duke of Cornwall, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and the start of Will Bax’s tenure as new secretary and keeper of the records, the period has been one of both change and evolution for the Duchy, particularly in its organisational strategy to focus on positive impact for people, places and planet.
Building upon the foundations established last year, the Duchy’s four strategic priorities remain unchanged. The Duchy is focused on supporting continuous improvement through: becoming a net zero estate by the end of 2032; working with partners to address homelessness; becoming an exemplary estate for mental health provision; and maintaining real value across the estate for its communities whilst growing income.
This financial year saw the Duchy launch a policy review on its charitable and community lettings, meaning that a number of charity and community lease and licence holders will see a significant rent reduction, to further align with the Duchy’s purpose of positive impact for people, places and planet.
This year the Duchy invested over £10-million capital in its community development projects, including at Nansledan and Poundbury. Further investments included over £2.8-million in environmental initiatives, including net zero, future farming and woodland programmes.
The Duchy has continued to make progress towards its net zero goal. Notable successes include: creating 400 hectares of new habitat through the year, working closely with partners to restore and reinvigorate the peatlands of Dartmoor, and the efforts of its seven focus farms in innovating their farming practices, with one farm now achieving net zero status.
The Duchy has also seen success in its ongoing work to build healthy communities. In partnership with the Fields In Trust, a new study found 99 per cent of people living in communities where the Duchy has a significant presence have good access to nature.
On top of this, the Duchy has continued to balance its social objectives with driving strong commercial outcomes, and this year had a distributable surplus of £22.9-million.
The organisation has also made substantial changes to its governance environment. Until February, some council responsibilities were delegated to specialist committees, while council members maintained oversight. In March, these committees were dissolved and responsibilities redistributed. Strategic oversight now sits with an expanded council, meeting more frequently; a new Audit and Risk Committee has been formed; and the Executive Committee structure has been expanded, with monthly meetings and dedicated groups for Strategy and Change, and for Investment.
To support this updated framework, the Duchy welcomed two new members to the council. Kate Holborow, a communications professional born and raised in Cornwall, brings insight from her work in business, community and charity sectors and previously served on the Rural Committee. The second new member is Rob Perrins, CEO of Berkeley Homes and Trustee of the Berkeley Foundation.
