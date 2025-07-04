“The non-statutory consultation will be widely publicised and all consultation information will be made available online while drop-in community events will be held over six weeks at locations in the vicinity of the project. This will give local people the chance to meet the project team, ask any questions about the project and complete a feedback form. Aligned with Cornish Lithium’s commitment to work hand-in-hand with local communities and stakeholders, this provides an important opportunity to hear feedback from those most affected by it.”