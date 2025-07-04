A PIONEERING mineral exploration and development company is carrying out a public consultation on its plans to start commercial lithium production in the Clay Country.
Cornish Lithium wants to undertake full-scale extraction of the material, which is viewed as critically important for use in electric vehicle batteries, grid-scale electricity storage, rechargeable industrial batteries and battery-related defence applications, in a former china clay pit at Trelavour Downs, near St Dennis.
The Trelavour Lithium Project is viewed as nationally significant by the government.
Cornish Lithium says the six-week consultation is an important milestone in the run-up to its application to obtain development consent for the project.
Peter Morse, Cornish Lithium vice-president and general manager of the Trelavour Lithium Project, said: “We are pleased to have started the non-statutory consultation for the Trelavour Lithium Project. This is one of the first milestones in the project’s timeline and an important moment for us to explain what the project will achieve for the local area, answer questions from the community and take on board their important feedback to make the project a success.
“With consent, the project will help secure a UK lithium supply, create around 800 high-quality jobs during construction, around 300 long-term careers during operations, as well as a significant quantity of indirect jobs throughout the local area, and contribute around £800-million to the economy over 20 years – all while supporting the UK’s shift to renewable energy.
“We look forward to continuing our close engagement with the local communities as we take the project forward.
“The non-statutory consultation will be widely publicised and all consultation information will be made available online while drop-in community events will be held over six weeks at locations in the vicinity of the project. This will give local people the chance to meet the project team, ask any questions about the project and complete a feedback form. Aligned with Cornish Lithium’s commitment to work hand-in-hand with local communities and stakeholders, this provides an important opportunity to hear feedback from those most affected by it.”
The proposed development is one of two major projects by Cornish Lithium, the other being its lithium in geothermal waters project, which is currently in its exploration phase.
No registration is required for the community events and people can drop in as they wish.
The first such event was planned for The Pitch, Boscawen Park, St Dennis, on Monday, July 7, 4pm-8pm.
Other drop-in events will take place at: Treviscoe Institute and Community Centre, 10am-1pm, Saturday, July 12; Nanpean Social Club, 4pm-8pm, Wednesday, July 16; The Pitch, Boscawen Park, St Dennis, 2pm-6pm, Thursday, July 17; St Stephen Community Centre Social Club, 11am-3pm, Saturday, July 19; Roche Victory Hall Social Club, 11am-2pm, Monday, July 21; Indian Queens Victory Hall, 10am-2pm, Wednesday, July 23; and St Austell Arts Centre, 3pm-6pm, Saturday, July 26.
Feedback can also be provided via the cornishlithium.com website, by calling 01726 456465, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Freepost Trelavour Lithium Project. All feedback is needed by midnight on August 9.
