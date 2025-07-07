A COMPLEX murder investigation involving a large police presence was continuing in the Sticker area near St Austell this week.
Specialist forensic officers were carrying out enquiries, with searches in relation to a missing man ongoing in woodland.
Meanwhile, a separate murder investigation regarding the body of the man found in woods between Truro and Probus on July 1 was continuing.
On Monday, July 7, a police spokesperson said of the Sticker enquiries: “On the night of Saturday, July 5, detectives re-arrested a local 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.
“The suspect had been released on police bail on the night of Friday, July 4. Further information has since been established, leading to the man being re-arrested.
“The family of the missing man have been informed of this development.
“A woman aged in her 30s from Newquay, who was arrested last week on suspicion of murder, remains on police bail while enquiries continue.”
Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “This is a complex investigation and a challenging environment for our officers in dense woodland and difficult weather conditions.
“We are being very careful and using the very best forensic and scientific advice from specialist officers to ensure every line of enquiry is thoroughly exhausted.
“We are working very hard to resolve this as quickly as possible and appreciate the impact it is having on the local community. A large police presence will remain in the Sticker area into this week.
“I continue to ask that people do not speculate on social media about this case, as it may negatively impact our enquiries and investigation.”
Members of the public can contact the police regarding the enquiries by calling 101. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
