TWO separate murder investigations are ongoing in the Mid Cornwall area.
The murder investigations were launched following the arrest of a man and a woman in connection with a missing person enquiry and what is believed to be the unrelated discovery of a body in woodland.
Officers attended a property in Sticker, near St Austell as part of enquiries into a missing man on Monday, June 30.
A 39-year-old man from Sticker was arrested on suspicion of fraud as a result of the enquiries. Further information came to light during a search which resulted in the man also being arrested on suspicion of murder.
A woman aged in her thirties from the Newquay area was subsequently also arrested on suspicion of murder.
Both suspects remain in police custody at this time after warrants of further detention were granted.
Officers were called to a wooded area between Truro and Probus where the body of a deceased man was found on Tuesday, July 1, at around 6pm.
Formal identification has now been completed, and it has been confirmed that the body is not that of the man who is the subject of the initial missing person investigation.
The body discovered in the wooded area between Truro and Probus is that of a man aged in his forties. His death is currently being treated as suspicious and will form part of a separate investigation. The man’s next-of-kin have been informed.
Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “While our enquiries are at an early stage, we believe these are separate investigations which are not linked.
“Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team will be considering all possible lines of enquiry and members of the public should be reassured every available resource is being utilised to do so.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area and, if people in our communities have concerns, please share them with us.”
Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, added: “We appreciate how the unique circumstances surrounding these investigations may be causing the public concern.
“The discovery of a body, the day after a male suspect was arrested, has proven to be unrelated to the initial missing person investigation. The circumstances around the death of the man whose body was found will now be investigated separately.”
“There is nothing to indicate any risk to the public and we are asking the people not to speculate online as the investigation continues.”
Anyone who has any information or footage that could help with enquiries can contact police via its website or by calling 101.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
