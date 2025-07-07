POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a serious crash at Mevagissey.
Officers were called at around 4.30am on Saturday, July 5, to a single vehicle accident on Polkirt Hill involving a grey Citroen C1 car.
One of the passengers – an 18-year-old woman – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two other passengers sustained minor injuries.
A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and driving a motor vehicle on a road whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She has since been released under investigation.
“Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage is asked contact us via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 153 of 5 July.”
