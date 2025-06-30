Trematon
Women’s Institute
Trematon WI Ladies were welcomed to their meeting by Pauline Newman, president, including a new member Jill Pritchard.
Board headlines were discussed by Pam Potterton, secretary. The fun evening continued with games and challenges. Very competitive groups battled out in a game of "Play your cards Right" and a super quiz called "Sweets" which everyone thoroughly enjoyed. Also discussed was the Guinness World Record of the attempt of Wi's across the county to Knit or Crochet Mice which will then be donated to cat charities. A selection of mice made by Marcia Alexander were shown to the group so the could go away and make as many as possible for the challenge. Patterns were distributed.
It was a fun filled evening and was enjoyed by everyone.
The next meeting of the 'Ladies that Lunch' will be on July 14 at the Rifle Volunteer St Ann's Chapel at noon. The next WI Meeting will be held on July 15 at Saltash Baptist Church at 7pm and there will be a speaker with a talk about 'Costumes through the Ages'
New members are always welcome. Come and join us ladies we are a fun group.
Saltash
Saltash Heritage and Old Cornwall Society
A true life tale of counter espionage was revealed to Saltash Heritage members following their annual general meeting.
Speaker Michael Griffiths was able to disclose the secret wartime career of his father Harry who had joined the Royal Signals Regiment during World War II as ‘cover’ but who in actual fact worked for MI6 as a radio operator at a ‘top secret ultra’ listening station in Cornwall passing information to Bletchley Park for decoding.
The talk followed the business meeting in which chairman Brian Stoyel spoke of Saltash Heritage’s reputation for ‘putting together interesting exhibitions and journals’ as being ever highly acclaimed. This year’s exhibition on the theme ‘Codes, secrets and communications’ with many previously unseen exhibits from the world of secret intelligence is already proving popular especially among school and cub scout groups.
Mr Griffiths’ talk entitled ‘Listening to the Enemy’ based on the book of that title that he has published tied in with some of the museum exhibits. He described how his father, a Liverpool GPO engineer and radio ham, was selected for intelligence work and posted to St Erth in Cornwall.
Mr Griffiths also spoke of the counter-spies and those who were ‘turned’ to work for MI6 and whose messages were also intercepted at St Erth.
After the war Harry Griffiths continued to work for intelligence including at Mount Batten and was a founder member of Saltash Amateur Radio Club.
Exhibits relating to espionage as well as the wider world of communications remain on display in Saltash museum on Saturdays and on Wednesday afternoons until December.
Walk through history — A walk around the historic heart of Saltash was shared by Saltash Old Cornwall Society members together with President of the Federation of Old Cornwall Societies Mr Nev Meek. It formed part of the festival of walks, rural and urban, organised by such societies all over Cornwall.
Led by Saltash society secretary Martin Lister, his ‘Saltash Gems’ walk incorporated the ‘Blue Plaque Trail’ around the town. As well as pointing out such little known sites as the remains of Saltash open air swimming pool from the 1930’s, the toll road boundary stone and the site of the notorious ‘black hole’ prison, Mr Lister gave brief histories of historic buildings and sites such as the Guildhall, the ferry landing slip and our remaining medieval and Tudor buildings. He also talked of those commemorated by blue plaques who include a renowned artist, an oarswoman, a playwright and fittingly for Saltash, three Royal Navy heroes, two of them winners of the Victoria Cross.
The walk concluded with home baked scones and cream teas in the St Nicholas church rooms.
St Mellion
Bealbury Chapel
Bealbury chapel will be holding their annual mini rally on Saturday, July 5.
From 2pm to 5pm. Tractors, motorcycles, cars and an exhibition of musical memories in the chapel.
There will be a bring and buy stall, cups of tea and Cake during the afternoon. Donations will be for chapel funds and the blood bikes. All are welcome.
Sunday, July 6, a service at 6pm with a musical theme. Service taken by Keith Mutton, with tea and fellowship after the service. All are welcome.
Dobwalls
United Church
Sunday, July 6 — 9.30am, Holy Communion.
Thursday, July 10 — 2pm, Knit & Natter.
Date for your diary: Saturday, July 26 — 7pm, Burraton Male Voice Choir.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning Prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, July 6 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, July 6 — All Age Pet Service at 10am.
History Group
On Sunday, June 22, Zena Jones led a group of 47 around the village of Rilla Mill starting near the bridge to the top of the village, returning to the village hall for a cream tea with thanks to History Group chairman, Sally Ellicott for baking all the scones and delightful fancy cakes.
Sally expressed her thanks to Zena and any of the villagers who also gave information along the route.
Apologies from Zena for those who couldn’t hear the info along the way but it is very difficult talking in the open air without a microphone.
Additional information omitted as follows - many many years ago in an area suitable for outdoor entertainment near the bridge, an annual Fair was held on the 6th December which included a “cucking stool” for “scolding women.” Or perhaps a penalty in the general entertainment. The animals for the Fair were accommodated in the water meadows adjacent to the bridge and refreshment provided at the Manor House Inn. The Fair was held at The Manor House on December 9, 1853. It is thought the Fair discontinued at the beginning of the 20th century.
In the old Truscott’s Garage was a generator which supplied some villagers with electricity, petrol pump there too. Petrol pumps were later installed at the newer garage on the other side of the bridge. Mains electricity arrived in 1947.
The Manor House Inn is a well documented property, the earliest written record is in The West Briton on January 5, 1838 when offered for sale by auction, “having 23 acres of orchards, outbuildings and a mill, the property having been lately rebuilt.”
Stara Woods
The Working Bees will meet as usual on Saturday, July 5, at the entrance and welcome anyone to come along to help.
St Ive
On Sunday, July 6, there will be a morning service held at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 11.15am. All welcome.
Also on Sunday, July 17, at St Ive Parish Church, there will be a Cream Tea, held at 2pm till 4pm. All welcome to come along.
Torpoint
Women’s Institute
Stand in president Rosemary Slee welcomed everyone to the meeting including the guest speaker Jenny Hughes who's subject was ‘Confidence with mobile phones and tablets’.
Jenny works in our local library and has worked in IT for many years. She was very informative, told us what number to ring if we thought we had received a fraudulent call. She also told us that your bank will never phone you so if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank there is a good chance it's a scam. She also advised us to change your passwords every two years. She gave out informative leaflets, went around the room to give advice and also told us she is available every Thursday in our library if anyone has any problems or queries. She was excellent and made us all feel more knowledgeable.
A few dates for our diaries, firstly our ladies that lunch date is on Friday, July 11, at 12.30 at the Carbeille Inn.
Our first coffee morning is at the Cornerstone Church on Saturday, July 5, between 9.30am to 11am, bring a raffle prize and some small cakes if attending.
Lastly our slot at the Lion's Fayre on Saturday, July 19, between 11am and 3pm has been booked. There are lots of volunteers to help and provide cakes for this event.
Competition Letter N: 1st Jean Morgan, 2nd Sandy Luscombe, 3rd Pat Woodhouse.
Flowers: 1st Heather Pullen, 2nd Sandy Luscombe, 3rd Jean Morgan.
A lovely evening was had by all, we are going back to our original starting time of 7.30pm next month. So our next meeting will be on July 23 at 7.30pm at St James Church Hall, all are welcome.
Lanreath
Village Hall
The Lanreath Amenities Bingo evening will be held on Wednesday, July 9, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Full house prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or bar facilities available.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
July 6 — Sunday Service with Trevelmond Methodist Church at 10 am with Martin O'Connell.
July 7 — Knit and Natter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
