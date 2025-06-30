Jenny works in our local library and has worked in IT for many years. She was very informative, told us what number to ring if we thought we had received a fraudulent call. She also told us that your bank will never phone you so if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank there is a good chance it's a scam. She also advised us to change your passwords every two years. She gave out informative leaflets, went around the room to give advice and also told us she is available every Thursday in our library if anyone has any problems or queries. She was excellent and made us all feel more knowledgeable.