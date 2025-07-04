DEVON and Cornwall Police are ramping up patrols and community engagement in Saltash in response to a surge in antisocial behaviour involving young people, following growing concern from residents.
Officers say they’ve received multiple reports of intimidating behaviour in public areas, including swearing, shouting and general disorder, which has left members of the public feeling alarmed and unsafe.
In response, the neighbourhood policing team has launched high-visibility patrols during peak times at known hotspots, aiming both to deter bad behaviour and engage directly with young people on the streets.
PC Pip Davey, who is leading the effort, said the goal is not to target young people, but to encourage better choices and create positive relationships between them and the police.
“The majority of young people in Saltash are a credit to the community,” she said. “But a small minority have caused disruption, and that’s had an impact on how safe people feel in their own town.
“We’re not doing this to ‘go after’ young people. We just want to make sure everyone in our community is enjoying what Saltash has to offer safely and respectfully, without individuals’ behaviour impacting negatively on anyone else. This goes for everyone, no matter their age.”
Alongside enforcement, police are planning a collaborative youth workshop with local organisations, designed to give young people a voice in the conversation. The event aims to gather views on safety, listen to what improvements young people want to see, and explore how services can better support them.
PC Davey added: “Whilst there is no ‘quick fix’ and we recognise there is still more work for us to do to prevent ASB from happening across our communities, I hope the impact of our work so far has been felt.”
Police are urging residents to continue reporting antisocial behaviour and suspicious activity to help shape and target their response.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.