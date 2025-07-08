CORNWALL Council has officially published the list of candidates standing for election to fill the final vacant seat on Saltash Town Council.
The by-election for the Tamar Ward seat will take place on Thursday, July 31. The election will determine who will represent the ward on local matters affecting the Saltash community.
The seven candidates have been confirmed:
· Matthew Bullock
· Mark Johns (Reform UK)
· John Steers (Independent)
· Stephen Suter (Independent)
· John Felyp Tredinnick-Rowe (Mebyon Kernow)
· James Colin Virgo
Full details in regards polling stations and opening times for the election will be released shortly.
The successful candidate will join existing councillors in making decisions on a range of local issues, including planning, public services and community projects. More information is available on the Cornwall Council website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.