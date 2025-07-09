In his report, dated May 28, Mr Mansell found that Mr Gardner had breached the council’s code of conduct on five points. He said Mr Gardner had “failed to correctly register his disclosable pecuniary interest upon becoming an employee of Spaceport as is required by paragraph 3.8 of the code of conduct. The failure to register the interest may also be a failure to comply with the requirements of Section 30 of the Localism Act 2011 and this part of the complaint will be forwarded to the police to allow them to consider if an offence under Section 34 of the Localism Act has been committed.