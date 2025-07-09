TWO paintings that depict idyllic scenes in Cornwall, by husband-and-wife team Fred and Gwen Whicker, will be offered for sale in an upcoming auction by Eldreds Auctioneers of Roborough, Plymouth.
Born in Bristol at the turn of the last century, it was when working at the Bristol Art School that Gwen met her future husband Fred Whicker who had moved to the UK from Australia and was working as a printer for a local newspaper. After living for a period in Clifton but being regular visitors to Cornwall, the couple moved to Falmouth after the second world war, where they settled. They both exhibited their work at the RCPS and were associated with the St Ives Society of Artists; Gwen also designed and made silver jewellery and cutlery to sell locally. Gwen served for a time as a Governor of the Falmouth School of Arts and both Gwen and Fred continued to paint and sell their work mainly through the St Ives Society of Artists. Examples of Fred’s work are held at the Falmouth Art Gallery.
Both paintings on offer are in oils, the smaller of the two by Fred, depicting the Pandora Inn, Restronguet Creek, Falmouth, which is estimated at £80 to 120. The larger of the two paintings, by Gwen, depicts a view of St Ives harbour at low tide, looking inland and with boats beached on the mud, estimated at £200 to £300. Both paintings will be offered for sale on Thursday, July 31, at Eldreds auction of silver, gold, jewellery and watches, antiques and art, from 10am and viewing for the sale will be on Wednesday, July 30, 9am to 5pm, in the Roborough saleroom.
Enquiries to [email protected], telephone 01752 721199 and catalogue/online bidding at www.eldreds.net
