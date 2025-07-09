Born in Bristol at the turn of the last century, it was when working at the Bristol Art School that Gwen met her future husband Fred Whicker who had moved to the UK from Australia and was working as a printer for a local newspaper. After living for a period in Clifton but being regular visitors to Cornwall, the couple moved to Falmouth after the second world war, where they settled. They both exhibited their work at the RCPS and were associated with the St Ives Society of Artists; Gwen also designed and made silver jewellery and cutlery to sell locally. Gwen served for a time as a Governor of the Falmouth School of Arts and both Gwen and Fred continued to paint and sell their work mainly through the St Ives Society of Artists. Examples of Fred’s work are held at the Falmouth Art Gallery.