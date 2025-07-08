A GOAT’S milk brie from Cornwall has been named one of four finalists in the running for People’s Cheese 2025: Britain’s Best New Cheese, a national competition celebrating innovation in artisan cheesemaking.
Sponsored by Chiswick Cheese Market and organised by The Real Cheese Project, the annual event is now inviting cheese lovers to reserve a tasting box and join the judging panel from the comfort of home.
Hundreds of attendees at Round One, held at Chiswick Cheese Market in June, sampled and scored 20 new British cheeses. Four finalists were selected, with three of the entries made using goat’s milk and three being soft cheeses – reflecting evolving tastes and a growing appetite for diverse dairy options.
The final line-up includes:
- Nanny Gwynn (Cornish Cheese Co., Cornwall): A goat’s milk version of Cornish Brie, praised for its creamy texture and clean, delicate flavour.
- Redlap (Stone Tree Dairy, Devon): A hard, washed-rind goat’s cheese made from raw milk.
- Yr Afr (Wacky Wedge, Wales): A Crottin-style lactic goat’s cheese made with raw milk from Bethesda.
- Ooh La La (Highland Fine Cheeses, Scotland): A rich, soft cow’s milk cheese with added cream and a geotrichum rind.
The online final will be hosted by comedian and cheese enthusiast Marcus Brigstocke, alongside Real Cheese Project founder James Grant and a panel of experts. Viewers will hear directly from the cheesemakers before casting their votes live.
Tasting boxes, priced at £40, include all four finalists and can be pre-ordered at www.therealcheeseproject.co.uk/peoples-cheese.
Now in its third year, the competition previously focused on Cheddar and Britain’s territorial cheeses. Its latest edition aims to highlight exciting newcomers in the British artisan scene.
