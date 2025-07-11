New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Idless Meat Company (Cows And Sows) at Cows And Sows, Mobile Trader, Higher Lamerton Farm, Idless; rated on June 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Seaview Inn at Wodehouse Terrace, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 19