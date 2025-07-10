CORNWALL Airport Newquay unveiled its next-generation security facilities on Thursday.
Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, officially opened the advanced CT X-ray screening technology, which allows passengers to keep liquids and electronics in their bags.
Representatives from local business, tourism and transport sectors joined the airport’s leadership team to mark the occasion, including partners from Airport Capacity Solutions who delivered the project from conception to completion.
The new system is capable of processing up to 500 passengers per hour, delivering a faster, smoother security experience that rivals major international hubs.
The upgrade marks a step-change in travel for Cornwall, supporting Cornwall Airport’s bold ambition to position itself as an innovation hub for the region, connecting Cornish people and businesses to opportunities across the UK, Europe and beyond.
Amy Smith, the interim managing director at Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: “This is not just a new scanner - it’s a new standard. We’re investing in the future of regional air travel by delivering cutting-edge infrastructure that puts Cornwall ahead of the curve and right at the heart of global connectivity.
“Faster, smarter security is just the beginning - this upgrade helps unlock streamlined travel for local businesses, strengthens ties to key UK and European markets, and makes it even easier for visitors to experience everything Cornwall has to offer. It’s a major step forward in making Cornwall more competitive, and more confident on the national and international stage.”
The new security capability is part of a wider transformation across the site, underpinning the airport's focus on innovation, sustainability and customer-first travel. It follows recent improvements to the terminal shop and café, championing Cornish producers and the installation of high-speed WiFi in partnership with local provider, Wildanet. These enhancements form part of a long-term vision to implement electric ground operations and improved digital booking services.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Airport Newquay added: “The next-generation security facilities is a significant leap forward in aviation innovation, safety and passenger experience for the South West.
“This is more than the opening of a security system. It’s the launch of an exciting new chapter in security and travel in Cornwall.
“It symbolically ushers in a new era of passenger travel at the airport.
“At its core, the upgrade reflects Cornwall’s growing confidence on the national and international stage.
“By offering travellers a faster, smarter, and more convenient experience, the airport is removing barriers to travel, improving accessibility, and supporting economic growth across the region.
“Thanks to this new technology and as the Department for Transport are beginning to lift the liquid restrictions - from 100ml to 2 litres for some airports, Cornwall Airport Newquay are primed and ready to support the regulatory change. “The liquid volume revision will be a game changer for travellers - especially international passengers.
“Following final testing we look forward to the Department for Transport giving the go-ahead and thanks to this new tech, when that green light comes, Cornwall Airport Newquay is ready for not only speedy security, but also greater liquid volumes.”
