THE 1st Liskeard Rainbows have had an exciting few months earning their first aid, crime prevention and fire safety badges, all while meeting real-life heroes!

With help from St John Ambulance, the Rainbows learned how to handle medical emergencies, practiced the recovery position and discovered how to call for help.

Working with St John Ambulance, these young Rainbows learn some basic first aid ( 1st Liskeard Rainbows )

A trip to Liskeard Police Station gave them a hands-on look at police vehicles and equipment, plus they had fun taking their own fingerprints.

And the adventure continued with a visit to the fire station, where they learned how to stay safe and even got to spray the fire hoses!

These young member of the 1st Liskeard Rainbows tries her hand at working the hose with Liskeard Community firefighters ( 1st Liskeard Rainbows )

A Rainbows spokesperson said: “A huge thanks has to go to all the services for inspiring our next generation of safety stars!”

The 1st Liskeard Rainbows pose for a picture after a session with Liskeard branch of St John Ambulance ( 1st Liskeard Rainbows )

The 1st Liskeard Rainbows are all smiles following their visit to the town's fire station ( 1st Liskeard Rainbows )