THE 1st Liskeard Rainbows have had an exciting few months earning their first aid, crime prevention and fire safety badges, all while meeting real-life heroes!
With help from St John Ambulance, the Rainbows learned how to handle medical emergencies, practiced the recovery position and discovered how to call for help.
A trip to Liskeard Police Station gave them a hands-on look at police vehicles and equipment, plus they had fun taking their own fingerprints.
And the adventure continued with a visit to the fire station, where they learned how to stay safe and even got to spray the fire hoses!
A Rainbows spokesperson said: “A huge thanks has to go to all the services for inspiring our next generation of safety stars!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.