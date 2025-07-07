THE author of the million-selling memoir The Salt Path has found her account called into question following an expose in a national newspaper.
The Observer blocked out its entire front page to promote a story entitled “The real Salt Path: how a blockbuster book and film were spun from lies, deceit and desperation”.
Published by Penguin in 2018, the book followed the journey of author Raynor Winn and husband Moth, who walked the South West Coast Path after being left homeless when their house was repossessed, purportedly when a business deal with a friend turned sour. At the same time, Moth was diagnosed with the progressive disease condition corticobasal degeneration (CBD), the symptoms of which the couple found lessened with long-distance walking.
Such was the success of The Salt Path, it led to two sequels; a fourth book is due for publication in October. A film adaptation of The Salt Path starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs premiered in Newquay at the beginning of May, and is coming to the end of its run in Cornwall cinemas.
However, the Observer article alleged that the circumstances behind the couple’s misfortune were very different to those described in the books, and cast doubt upon the nature of Mr Winn’s illness.
In a statement issued by her legal team, Ms Winn, who lives in West Cornwall, said: “The Observer article is highly misleading. We are taking legal advice and won’t be making any further comment at this time.
“The Salt Path lays bare the physical and spiritual journey Moth and I shared, an experience that transformed us completely and altered the course of our lives. This is the true story of our journey.”
Ms Winn has been touring with the Gigspanner Big Band under the title Saltlines. May dates included sell-out concerts in Bude, St Germans and Fowey; more shows are planned for July and August, and have been remodelled to showcase the Gigspanner Big Band’s recently released album Turnstone.
A representative for the band said: “Raynor is deeply sorry to let down those who were planning to attend the Saltlines tour, but while this process is ongoing, she will be unable to take part. We appreciate your understanding and support during this time.”
Charities that previously had strong ties with the Winns have distanced themselves from the couple. The PSP Association (PSPA) supports those living with CBD and its twin condition, PSP, and the Winns helped to launch a support group in Cornwall.
A spokesperson said the organisation was “shocked and disappointed” to learn of the allegations, adding: “We received the family’s need for support, and desire to raise awareness of PSP and CBD in good faith.
“Whilst we are thankful for the awareness opportunities their story has provided, too many questions currently remain unanswered. Therefore, we have made the decision to terminate our relationship with the family.”
The charity reassured supporters that “any fundraising Raynor and Moth conducted for PSPA was via official platforms such as JustGiving and monies raised have been received in full by the charity”.
