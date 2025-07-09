BELOVED tracks from Kate Bush’s songbook are coming to the Sterts Theatre, Liskeard on Saturday, August 9.
Since embarking on their musical journey back in 2012, Cloudbusting have been touring theatres and music venues across the UK and Europe, exploring the intricacies and nuance of Kate Bush’s stunning albums.
Along the way, many of those complex and at times powerful arrangements have demanded every ounce of musicality and virtuosity that the band could muster - but at more reflective moments, the true essence of Kate’s imaginative concepts have come to life with simply the voice and piano.
It’s these jewels of the song-writing craft that the ‘Song Book’ ensemble now performs - with Matt Bowers at the piano and Dave Roberts on bass backing the hauntingly beautiful vocals of Mandy Watson.
The Song Book repertoire features stunning arrangements of some lesser-known tracks as well as many of the hits - including Wuthering Heights, Babooshka, Hounds of Love and Cloudbusting.
But it’s perhaps the clarity of those piano-based tracks such as This Woman’s Work, Moments of Pleasure and The Man with the Child in His Eyes that dazzle most with their sheer complexity and pure lyrical invention.
Preston Heyman, Kate’s drummer, said: “Mandy’s vocals were so good, I could have been listening to Kate herself!”
Many of Kate’s original collaborators have been inspired to join Cloudbusting for stage performances including drummer Preston Heyman and dancer Stewart Avon Arnold, as well as bass player Del Palmer, who has also been an avid supporter of the ‘Song Book’ shows.
With material from across Kate’s 40 year career, interspersed with personal reflections and insights to many of the songs from Mandy, Matt and Dave, it is sure to be a magical evening.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/the-kate-bush-song-book-cloudbusting/e-ddapjq
