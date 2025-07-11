The one-day conference will highlight the importance of health and wellbeing in the workplace, communicate best practices, recognise achievements through awards, and provide networking opportunities.
A line-up of exceptional speakers includes: Sarah Newton - chair of HSE; Professor Dame Carol Black - renowned expert in workplace health; Professor Anthony Woolf - speaking on musculoskeletal health; and Dr. Alison Flanagan - discussing the significance of lifestyle medicine.
The event will cover different aspects of ‘working well’ and what is needed to promote health and wellbeing, prevent health problems arising in the workplace and how to support people in work with health conditions.
Awards will be presented to organisations that have demonstrated high levels of commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of employees and entries close on August 15.
Professor Anthony Woolf – trustee of Duchy Health Charity said: “Duchy Health Charity supports the improvement of the health and wellbeing of the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly by awarding grant funding to enable innovative projects aimed at promoting the prevention and relief of sickness.
“We are keen to extend our reach and influence across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly through encouraging organisations to focus on the health and wellbeing of their employees, clients, service users and the wider public.
“To help us achieve these aims the focus of this conference is to advance workplace health through sharing initiatives that improve health and wellbeing in the workplace and by recognising those employers who go the extra mile. This conference will communicate what good practice looks like, share how it can be done and celebrate examples from across Cornwall.”
