AN annual charity cycle ride that started from St Austell has raised more than £320,000.
A total of 112 cyclists from across the South West took part in the Ride for Precious Lives in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
The 205-mile cycle, in its 16th year, saw riders pedal through three counties in three days.
The cyclists set out from the charity’s Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell on Friday, July 11, stopped off at the Little Bridge House hospice in Barnstaple the following day and finished at Charlton Farm children’s hospice near Bristol the next day.
Riders who took part included employees from Luscombe Construction, PB Design, Bornefit, Aggri and event sponsors Edwards Vacuum, as well as four members of staff from CHSW and seven families who are supported by the charity.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW, said: “This is a tough challenge and the extreme heat this weekend did not make it any easier for our cyclists but through true grit and determination they made it.
“They have been fundraising and training for this event for months, so it is wonderful to see them crossing the finish line and to see that fundraising total at such an incredible amount.
“A huge thank you has to go to Thirsty Work, Rapid Relief and our volunteers, who provided riders with water and snack stops along the entire route, ensuring they were well fuelled and hydrated for the next section which was so important in the hot conditions.
“On behalf of the families our hospices support, thank you to everyone involved, what an incredible effort.”
The funds raised will help babies, children, young people and their families, across the region, who need support from their local children’s hospice.
CHSW’s three hospices provide care and support to those with life-limiting conditions. The hospice teams provide hospice days and hospice stays, and end-of-life care as well as home visits, virtual support and bereavement support.
With the hospices’ running costs totalling more than £14-million a year, CHSW relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to ensure this care can continue being offered.
A spokesperson said: “If you have been inspired by this year’s riders, registration is open now for Ride for Precious Lives 2026 which will take cyclists in the opposite direction, starting in Bristol and finishing in Cornwall. For more information or to book a place and benefit from 20 per cent discount, visit www.chsw.org.uk/ride26
“Children’s Hospice South West was first registered with the Charity Commission in 1991 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021.
“It is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives, providing the best possible hospice care for babies, children and young people living with life-limiting conditions and their families.
“Little Bridge House opened in 1995, Charlton Farm in 2007 and Little Harbour in 2011.
“CHSW delivers a range of services including hospice stays and days, specialist play, music therapy, activities for siblings, palliative and emergency care, end-of-life care, bereavement support and specialist medical care.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.