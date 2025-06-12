THE Great Trethew Rally is back this August Bank Holiday weekend (August 23 to 25), and organisers are once again calling on the community to help power one of Cornwall’s most cherished summer events.
Entirely run and organised by an incredible team of dedicated volunteers, the rally is a celebration of family fun, classic vehicles, country life and community spirit.
Every year, hundreds of volunteer hours go into planning, setting up, running and dismantling the event, which draws thousands of visitors over its three-day run.
The rally doesn’t just offer a fantastic day out, it also raises significant funds for a wide range of local charities and organisations, making it a true community effort with a lasting impact.
Organisers are now looking for more volunteers to join the team and help make the 2025 event another great success. There are plenty of ways to get involved – from helping with event promotion and planning throughout the year, to supporting the setup and takedown of infrastructure, or assisting visitors during the rally itself.
Those who give four hours or more of their time will be rewarded with two complimentary wristbands, giving them access to enjoy the rally on any day of their choice.
Volunteers are also offered a free camping pitch if they’d like to stay overnight and soak up the atmosphere during the evening entertainment on Saturday and Sunday nights.
“We simply couldn’t run this event without our volunteers,” said a spokesperson for the Rally. “They are the heart and soul of what we do – and we’re always excited to welcome new faces to the team.”
If anyone would like to help deliver a highlight of the Cornish summer calendar, visit the volunteering section on the Great Trethew Rally website.
Meanwhile, application forms are also available to download for exhibitors, traders, entertainment and exhibitor/trader camping.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.