Downderry and Seaton
Village Hall
The Downderry and Seaton Village Hall appeal was launched last year to raise money to pay for vital building work. So far £90,000 has been raised by the community, although there is still a long way to go. This amount includes generous donations from residents, money raised at Fundraising Events and Grants, including £1,500 from the Parish Council and from the Downderry and Seaton Residents Association (DaSRA) Community Fund, its largest ever single donation, £10,000.
The building, now known as the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall (charity no 1210090), has played a crucial role since it opened in the early 1890s in fostering a sense of community and belonging and has maintained its historical significance as a place to meet friends and make new ones in a warm, secure, safe, inclusive and friendly environment.
It hosts a wide range of activities and events, many of which have been reported in this section. The new design will give a larger kitchen, new toilets, increased storage, better accessibility (disabled toilet & fire escape), aesthetic improvements and thermal characteristics to reduce general running costs. These improvements will ensure it continues to thrive as a welcoming space for generations to come. For more information go to www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk or email [email protected]
The Downderry and Seaton Community Fund was established in the 1970s in response to the threatened closure of the local Post Office. Since then, the association has worked tirelessly to safeguard and promote services and spaces that support local community life. Maura Swabey, Chair of the Residents Association. For more information go to www.dasra.co.uk or email [email protected]
St Ive
Parish Church
At St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, June 15, the service will be held at 11.15am.
A time to share over tea and coffee to follow the service. All are welcome.
A concert is to be given by the Burraton Boys at St Ive Parish Church on Saturday, June 28, starting at 7pm.
Entry by donation, with a pasty supper.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly - morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, June 15 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, June 15 - Holy Communion at 10am.
The Roberts and Jeffery Foundation
This is a registered charity which solely exists for the benefit of children who reside in the parish of Linkinhorne. This year the Trustees will make payment of £120 to each child resident in the parish who will be moving from primary to secondary education this September. The grant is intended to be used to provide essentials such as uniform and shoes which is now called the “Uniform Grant.”
Children at Upton Cross school will be given this information. A form can be obtained from the school office and further information can be obtained from Maxine Browne on 01579 362611 or [email protected] by Friday, July 11 (email attachments must be signed electronically).
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
The leaders have met to plan the summer term activities and the Summer Camp in July. The group is always pleased to have volunteers to help out and maybe even like to join the Leaders. It is really enjoyable and great work with our young people. Give this some consideration and feel free to contact either of the leaders: Cheryl Parkinson (Beavers & Cubs) 01579 363693, Richard Doney (Scouts and Explorer Scouts aged 14 to 18 years) 01579 362602. Report by Sarah Doney, PR officer.
Women’s Institute
The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 11, at the Parish Hall, Upton Cross when Dr Jane Gilbert will talk on CPR which was one of the Resolutions for the year.
History Group
The next walk will take place on Sunday, June 15, with leader, Simon Parker. Picnic too on Tregarrick Tor and listen to the tales of the moor. Please meet at the Hurlers car park at 11.30am. Approximately 3.5 miles and quite easy terrain.
Parish hall
A coffee morning will take place on Tuesday, June 17, in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross from 10.30am to 12pm. This will be jointly hosted by the hall and the History Group - a time to reminisce and to share your memories and photographs.
Pensilva
Dog Show
A FUN-filled Dog Show will take place on Saturday, July 5 at 12.30pm at Millennium House, Pensilva, all in aid of the Liskeard Food Hub.
With 20 entertaining classes to enter, there’s something for every pooch and their proud owner.
Entry is just £2 per class, with trophies awarded to all 1st place winners, plus special prizes for Best in Show and Reserve in Show. Ribbons will be awarded up to 3rd place.
There will also be a raffle on the day, with tickets at £1 each, offering a chance to win some great prizes while supporting a vital local cause.
Donations for the raffle are warmly welcomed and can be dropped off at the Liskeard Food Hub on Pike Street in the lead-up to the event.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
June 13 - Mens Group meet at 11.30am for coffee and lunch.
June 15 - Sunday Cluster service at Trevelmond Methodist Church at 10am.
June 16 - Knit and Natter from 1.30 to3.30. All ladies welcome.
Saltash
Bealbury Chapel
A concert will be held on Sunday, June 15, at 6pm by the Burraton Boys.
There will be supper to follow. All are welcome.
Town council
Saltash Town Council is inviting residents to take part in a centuries-old local tradition dating back to the 13th century.
On Friday, June 13, at 7.10pm, the mayor of Saltash, Cllr Rachel Bullock and the civic party will take to the windows of the Guildhall to throw hot pennies and fruit to the crowds below.
This cherished event, steeped in local history, has long been a favourite among residents and visitors alike. Traditionally, the throwing of hot pennies symbolised generosity and celebration from the town’s leaders to the community.
This year, however, there’s a modern twist – water balloons will be added to the mix, bringing extra fun and a splash of surprise for attendees.
Everyone is encouraged to head to the Guildhall to enjoy the spectacle and embrace the tradition.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
Our Communion Service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background. www.cleerway.org.uk
Altarnun
Parish council
In a relatively short June meeting, our re-elected Cornwall Councillor Adrian Parsons reporting on the structure of Cornwall Council after the local council elections held on May 1.
A coalition between the Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors will form the administration for the next council term under the leadership of Cllr Leigh Frost (Lib Dem) and Cllr Adam Paynter (Ind) will be deputy leader.
The structure of the majority of the council's various committees is in place, with the two largest parties in the council chamber - Reform UK and Liberal Democrats - taking the majority of the seats.
In what is now his third consecutive term of office, Adrian is to serve as chair on the East sub-area planning and as a member of the strategic planning and licencing committees.
Also, he advised that an online meeting regarding the A30 (Kennards House – Five Lanes) improvements was to be hosted by Cornwall Council and National Highways on June 10 and threw down an invitation for a member of APC to have a seat at the meeting to assure local representation. Cllr Matthew Halls accepted.
In the relatively short space of time since the Annual Council Meeting held in mid May, very little other business had crossed the desk. However, the meeting did resolve that Daniel Wendon and Wesley Smith, who had missed out submitting their nomination papers at the May elections due to the time constraints that were put in place, to be co-opted to fill their vacant seats.
The next parish council meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 2, which will start at 7.30pm in Altarnun Village Hall. Once again it would be good to see as many parishioners as possible come along. Please remember the clerk can be contacted on 07841780397 or via the councils web site: altarnunpc.co.uk
Mevagissey
Regatta
A full day of competitive pilot gig racing will be taking place at Mevagissey on Saturday, June 21.
The Mevagissey Regatta will feature 13 gig clubs from across the South West competing in a series of races for open and women crews across various categories.
“This event isn’t just about racing – it’s about community, tradition and bringing people together through sport,” said Martin Walton, club secretary for Mevagissey Rowing Club.
“We’re proud to welcome so many clubs to our harbour and look forward to a day of tough competition and great camaraderie.”
Gig crews will launch from the harbour and take to the open water, racing hard and fast, while spectators will be lining the quays to cheer them home.
