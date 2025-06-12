The heart of the Cinnamon Trust is our network of volunteers who assist over 150,000 owners a year. Volunteers offer practical support like dog walks, cleaning out cages or litter trays, grooming long haired cats or helping transport pets to a vet appointment. We also arrange short term care for pets whose owners need to go into hospital; our brilliant volunteers kindly offer their homes to a pet in need of temporary care.
And we offer Pet Profiling to those who may want to secure their pet's future with the charity. Currently we have almost 11,000 pets profiled and when needed we will fulfill our promise and find them a loving Forever Foster home or if more appropriate they will be welcomed to one of our two home-from-home sanctuaries. The charity remains the pet's legal guardian and we will cover any veterinary bills. Any owner of any age can Profile their pet with The Cinnamon Trust to ensure their beloved companion will be loved and cared for should the worst happen and they can no longer be there with their pet.
We would like to be able to help even more owners across the country each year, including those who are currently receiving cancer treatment and may be temporarily too unwell to walk their dogs themselves.
We receive no government funding so rely on donations to run our sanctuaries and pay for all the vet bills for our Cinnamon Pets. Many of our volunteers not only offer their time, but they also fundraise for us. This year we have a special 40th anniversary incentive for fundraising; everyone who raises £40 or more can claim an exclusive Cinnamon Corgi made by Charlie Bears.
There are some phrases that we think sum-up what we do as a charity and for pet profiling "Loving care when you're not there" describes it well. We are so passionate about our Cinnamon Pets, we have a dedicated Animal Welfare team comprised of vet nurses who offer advice and support to Forever Fosterers and also oversee the medical needs of our sanctuary residents. Our promise of care to an owner is peace of mind and it allows them to enjoy their pet without the worry of the what the future may bring.
And another phrase is "If you love them, we will too!" so we have found loving foster homes for a myriad of pets! Squirrels, sheep, horses, quails and most recently Alpacas.
More details on the Cinnamon Trust and their work assisting to help older owners, the terminally ill and their pets can be found on their website at www.cinnamon.org.uk or by calling 01736 757900.
