And we offer Pet Profiling to those who may want to secure their pet's future with the charity. Currently we have almost 11,000 pets profiled and when needed we will fulfill our promise and find them a loving Forever Foster home or if more appropriate they will be welcomed to one of our two home-from-home sanctuaries. The charity remains the pet's legal guardian and we will cover any veterinary bills. Any owner of any age can Profile their pet with The Cinnamon Trust to ensure their beloved companion will be loved and cared for should the worst happen and they can no longer be there with their pet.