TK Maxx presents Plymouth Summer Sessions returned to Plymouth Hoe on Thursday for its second year – kicking off a weekend of live music on the city’s iconic waterfront with a huge night of performances from James, Razorlight, Jamie Webster and Tom A. Smith.
Tom A. Smith opened the evening with a confident, high-energy set, showcasing his rising-star credentials.
He was followed by Jamie Webster, the people’s poet, who brought his distinctive folk sound to the waterfront stage.
Razorlight delivered a hit-filled set featuring indie favourites like “America”, “Golden Touch” and “In The Morning”. Frontman Johnny Borrell was also presented with an official Plymouth Argyle F.C. shirt – a nod to Borrell’s connection to the city.
James brought the night to a close with a commanding headline performance, delivering energy, emotion and nostalgia to the stage. Their set featured fan favourites including “Sit Down”, “Come Home” and “She’s A Star”, closing the first night on a high.
Official charity for the 2025 festival season, Path (Plymouth Access to Housing), brought a vital cause to the forefront of one of the city’s most high-profile summer events.
Plymouth Summer Sessions will continue across the weekend, with headliners Pendulum on Friday, June 13, The Corrs on Saturday, June 14 and Snow patrol on Sunday, June 15.
Pictures by Cuffe and Taylor
