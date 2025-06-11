A LOCAL radio presenter says he is “humbled” after receiving a prestigious certificate of thanks from the RNLI Council in recognition of his support for the charity’s fundraising efforts in Looe.
Mike Allsopp, a familiar voice on Liskeard Radio and Looe Radio, was honoured for his continued efforts in promoting RNLI events and helping raise awareness of the lifesaving work carried out by the Looe Lifeboat Station and its dedicated volunteers.
“The award was unexpected and I’m somewhat humbled by the recognition, it’s a pleasure for us to support an organisation whose ultimate goal is to save lives at sea,” said Mike. “As important as that is, and how much preparation goes into organising the events, we do all have a lot of fun!"
Peter Sparkes, chief executive of the RNLI, said: “The certificate is in recognition of his dedicated support of the RNLI. Mike’s help is invaluable to the Looe fundraising team. He generously gives his time and skills, donates the use of his equipment for events and raises awareness on the radio.
“Mike is involved with several events this year, including the Looe Raft Race, Polperro Parry in the Park and Kilminorth Proms Night, and his valued contribution helps the RNLI to save lives at sea.”
Staffed entirely by volunteers, Liskeard & Looe Community Radio — which first began broadcasting in November 2013 — aims to bring you up to date local news and information, as well as entertain with a wide range of music, live music performances, radio plays, comedy sketch shows and news of local events.
In April 2020, it became one of a handful of Cornish radio stations to broadcast online 24 hours a day, seven days a week — and by August 2024, it rebranded to Liskeard & Looe Radio to better reflect the communities it was supporting.
