A SECTION of Varley Lane in Liskeard will be closed to traffic from Monday, July 21 to Friday, September 19 to allow essential works to take place as part of the Liskeard Hub project.
The closure, which has been agreed with Cornwall Council, will restrict vehicular access and may also affect pedestrian access for short durations during key stages of the work.
Morgan Sindall Construction (MSC), the contractor overseeing the project, will carry out drainage upgrades and structural improvements along the road. The works include the excavation of the road to upgrade existing drainage infrastructure, as well as the removal and rebuilding of a deteriorated section of stone wall.
During the closure period, residents of Varley Terrace will be given access to move vehicles out of the area before 8am and return after 5pm. This schedule is designed to ensure resident access while maintaining safety during excavation work.
An MSC spokesperson said: “We will endeavour to keep the disruption to a minimum, but due to the road being very narrow where the wall will be removed, there will be times when pedestrians may experience short delays. We will keep this to a minimum wherever possible.”
The affected section will remain closed throughout the day for construction work, but once the new drainage connection at the junction of Varley Terrace is completed, the lane will reopen for normal residential use via Dean Street.
While access will be limited during working hours, Morgan Sindall has confirmed they are committed to minimising inconvenience to local residents and ensuring safe access wherever possible.
The Liskeard Hub project is a key local development aimed at improving community infrastructure – and these works are considered vital to its long-term success.
Residents are advised to plan accordingly and stay updated via Cornwall Council and project communications over the coming weeks.
