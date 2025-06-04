Since 1848 the grocer and chemist shop at 6 Market Street, now the Fat Frog café, and the Well Lane Warehouse, now apartments, had been owned and occupied by two devout Quaker and Teetotal families, the Eliotts and the Robinsons. Several headstones in the Halbathick Quaker Cemetery on the St Cleer Road bear their names. Their Quaker beliefs were not continued by Philip Brewer Henwood when he took over both premises around 1876.