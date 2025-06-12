A RENOWNED monkey sanctuary in Cornwall is being forced to sell its long-time home following a period of severe financial hardship, charity leaders have confirmed.
Wild Futures, located near Looe, will place its sanctuary site, Murrayton House, on the market next week in what the organisation calls a “strategic move” to ensure its long-term survival.
The decision comes after a string of cost-cutting measures, including reducing staff numbers and the suspension of public visits.
The charity, which has provided shelter for rescued monkeys for over 60 years, currently cares for 31 primates. The sale of the site marks a turning point in Wild Futures’ history – one born out of financial pressure, not choice.
In a statement from director, Sarah Hanson, it read: “Wild Futures has made the difficult decision to place our sanctuary site, Murrayton House, on the market. This is part of a broader plan to build a sustainable future for our charity and to give us time to protect what matters most – the monkeys in our care, our mission and the values we stand for.
“This is the best strategic and controlled step for Wild Futures, we have carefully and thoroughly explored and exhausted all other options, with responsibility to the animals in our care and the mission of our charity at the forefront of all our decisions.
“We know this news may be upsetting – and it is a very serious and worrying time for us all. It is a necessary step that gives us the best possible chance to secure the long-term future of Wild Futures and the monkeys we care for.
“We are actively seeking a buyer who shares our vision, someone who understands the importance of our work and is willing to collaborate with us on a long-term solution that allows Wild Futures to continue.
“Murrayton House has been our home for sixty years, and while it will always hold a special place in our hearts, our mission remains unchanged, to educate and to campaign against the cruel trade in primates as pets.
“This is a deeply emotional moment for us all, but we remain focused, hopeful and determined. The sanctuary team is here every day, putting the monkeys first, just as we always have. We are doing everything in our power to find a future where Wild Futures can grow stronger. We are continuing forward with hope the right opportunity will come, one that allows us to either stay in our current home or move with the dignity and support we need to create a new one.
“Now, more than ever, we need your support. Every donation, every fundraising effort, and every message of encouragement gives us the time and flexibility to plan wisely and act in the best interests of the monkeys. Your belief in our work is a lifeline.”
The move reflects a broader crisis facing animal charities in the UK, many of which are grappling with increased costs, declining donations and reduced public engagement in the wake of the pandemic and cost-of-living pressures. For Wild Futures, the financial strain has proven unsustainable.
