It is one of two major fundraising events held by the charity, which works to raise awareness of the impact of knife crime.
MIKES Trust was set up by the family of Michael Riddiough-Allen after his death from his wounds after an incident on Castle Canyke Road in April 2022.
Mr Riddiough-Allen was attempting to break up a fight near a nightclub when he was fatally attacked, and the charity works to educate and raise awareness of the impact of knife crime.
Its work includes visiting schools and other establishments to present the reality of carrying a knife to young people, in addition to partnering with other organisations who work in the same field.
As well as the usual menagerie of traders and family things to do at the 2025 event there was a feast of rugby for the eyes as the multi-team tournament took place on the main pitch at Bodmin RFC’s Clifden Park, where Mr Riddiough-Allen played.
Kevin Allen from the MIKES Trust said: “It was an absolute pleasure to have so much support for the third annual running of the MIKES rugby tournament and it is heartening to see so many people come and support our cause while having fun at the same time.
“We would like to give a special thanks to Bodmin RFC for being, as always, sublime hosts and we are infinitely grateful for the support they have shown us.
“A big thanks to all the who contributed to the day.
“We are already looking forward to our next event based around Mike’s other big love – cars - with the MIKES Motor Mania taking place at Perranporth Airfield on August 31.
“More details is available on our MIKES Trust facebook page.”
