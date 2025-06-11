ORGANISERS of the Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival have praised this year’s event as a “resounding success,” with hundreds gathering along the River Tamar.

The celebrations kicked off with a vibrant parade led by town mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock, winding from Victoria Gardens to the waterfront. The weekend honoured Saltash’s maritime heritage, featuring fierce gig rowing races, a wild swim, and the ever-popular Cardboard Boat Race, which drew huge crowds and plenty of laughter.

Crowds gather on Jubilee Green for the Saltash Regatta. Picture: Mike Pinches Media
On land, local music, crafts, food stalls, and a children’s paint party kept spirits high.

Regatta chair Karen Lilley thanked volunteers and supporters, including Saltash Town Council, main business sponsor, South West Surfacing Solutions and the numerous local businesses and donations made the event possible.

Saltash Town Mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock acknowledges the crowd at the town's annual regatta. Picture: Diverse Events CIC
These youngsters are all smiles following the Paint Party at the Saltash Regatta
Some of the performers take to the stage as part of the annual Saltash Regatta
The Gig Rowing Championships are a big part of the annual Saltash Regatta. Picture: Diverse Events CIC
