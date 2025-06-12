CORNWALL’S two Liberal Democrat MPs have called on the government to backdate winter fuel payments for pensioners who missed out on the support last winter.
Under new plans, all pensioners with an annual income of £35,000 or less will have their winter fuel payments reinstated for the coming winter. However, the government has no intention of reimbursing those who were excluded from the scheme last year, despite now qualifying for support.
MP Ben Maguire for North Cornwall and MP Andrew George, for St Ives and the Isles of Scilly, have branded the decision “unfair” and are urging ministers to correct what they call a “disastrous” policy that left many struggling through the cold months.
“I am glad the government has finally listened to us and other tireless campaigners in realising what a disastrous policy this was,” said Mr Maguire.
“I've been inundated with emails, letters, and calls from constituents, full of stories from worried families and pensioners themselves who were struggling to make ends meet after this support was stripped away. If the Government has truly ‘listened’, they should be backdating these payments as soon as possible.
“It’s the absolute bare minimum our pensioners deserve after what they've had to suffer through. I want to make it clear to my constituents that I, alongside my Liberal Democrat colleagues, will be pushing the Government every step of the way, to force their hand and get these payments backdated.”
Mr George echoed the concerns, saying: “The gap between rich and poor has widened. It’s been disappointing to see the new government adopting measures which make that situation worse. I’m pleased ministers have finally listened and reversed their mistaken decision. They should put right the damage by backdating.”
Both MPs say they will continue to campaign until the government agrees to compensate those pensioners who went without support last year.
