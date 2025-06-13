A NEW new chief executive has been appointed at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
Neil Macdonald will begin his role on October 6.
Currently chief executive at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust since 2018, Neil brings two decades of NHS experience, having started his career as a national general management trainee in 2003.
He has held senior roles at Imperial and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trusts and holds an MSc in Healthcare Management from the University of Birmingham.
Neil said: “It’s a privilege to have been appointed to lead University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust at an important and exciting time. I’ve been struck by the warmth shown by everyone whom I’ve met in the Trust so far – and I look forward to serving both the people who work here and our communities.”
